× Consumer Alert: Consumer Report’s new Car Recall Tracker & spring contracting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These days, it’s hard to keep up with all the recalls on cars, but now there’s a new website that makes checking for recalls pretty simple.

Consumer Reports recently launched its own Car Recall Tracker.

Users simply enter the year, make and model of their vehicle and the site will reveal whether there’s an open recall on that car.

In order to access car recall tracker, you do have to sign up for a basic account with Consumer Reports but it’s free.

You can also visit SaferCar.gov and the myCARFAX websites for recall alerts.

Spring contracting

Spring time of course brings spring cleaning and lots of repairs and renovations, but there are lots of things to keep in mind if you plan to hire a professional to help out.

In Shelby County, any work above $3,000 requires what’s called a home improvement license. If the work goes above $25,000, the person needs a contractor’s license.

To find out if a person actually has a license, go to Verify.TN.gov. That links you to the Department of Commerce and Insurance website where you can also find out if a contractor or company has been in trouble before.

Plus, it’s where you’d file a complaint.

Also don’t forget, depending on the work, the company also has to take out a local permit to complete the job.

Again, you don’t want to waste your hard earned money on a renovation project by hiring a bad contractor.