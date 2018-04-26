Christian artist Chris Tomlin helps raise awareness for foster care on Memphis tour stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian artist Chris Tomlin is in town performing for a worthwhile cause.

Memphis is the 12th stop on a 25 city tour.

Tomlin has partnered with Governor Haslam, and his tour is sponsoring America Kids Belong.

While in town, he'll meet with leaders to raise awareness about the need for more support for the foster care system.

Ticket sales will go towards the cause.

Tomlin says watching the crowd go wild when they hear about the cause never gets old.

"I wish you could see the reaction when I said, 'By the way, all ticket sales aren't going to any artist on the stage. It's going to foster care and adoption in the state of Tennessee,' he said. "It's a standing ovation. The people that work for Tennessee Kids Belong said that's the first time I've ever seen a standing ovation for foster care in my life."

Tomlin says both of his brothers are fostering children and it just felt right getting behind the cause.

You can support the cause too.

There are some tickets as low as $13 that are still available for Thursday night's show.