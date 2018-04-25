× Video: Good Samaritans lift wrecked car off of trapped pedestrians

WASHINGTON — A group of good Samaritans jumped into action just moments after an accident in Washington D.C. sent a sedan plowing into pedestrians on a nearby sidewalk.

A taxi cab parked next to where the car came to a stop captured the entire thing on camera, reported WJLA.

In the video you can see the car come barreling down the sidewalk and come to a stop right next to the taxi. Moments later, the passengers begin to emerge as pedestrians begin to take action.

Gathering around the vehicle, they quickly lift it off of the two people trapped underneath, saving their lives.

Two others were also injured, but everyone involved in the accident is expected to be okay.

