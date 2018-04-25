× Tennessee Waffle House reopens and is donating 100% of sales to families of the shooting victims

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — The Nashville-area Waffle House where a gunman killed four people over the weekend reopened its doors Wednesday morning for the first time since the shooting. And it has a plan to commemorate Sunday’s victims.

The Antioch, Tennessee, location has pledged to donate all its proceeds for the next month to the families of both living and deceased victims of the attack.

“It’s nice to see them getting back to how it was before this all happened. Not that we’re trying to forget. I won’t forget. I’ll remember ‘T’ forever,” Chuck Cordero, a witness and friend of victim Taurean C. Sanderlin, told CNN affiliate WTVF.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends come back. I’ll be back tonight, I’ll keep coming back.”

The victims who lost their lives in Sunday’s shooting — Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, DeEbony Groves and Akilah DaSilva — were all young people of color.

Four white crosses outside the restaurant offer silent tribute to the slain victims. The restaurant is working on erecting a permanent memorial in their honor.

Alleged shooter Travis Reinking was arrested Monday after a woman spotted him walking through her construction site.

Court records show his $2 million bond was revoked by a Tennessee judge on Tuesday.