Suspects wanted for shooting outside Lamar Avenue convenience store caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying two men accused of shooting a man who refused to be robbed.

The incident happened at the A&S convenience store at 3521 Lamar Avenue over the weekend.

According to police, both suspects entered the store and were captured on surveillance camera prior to the shooting. After leaving, the men approached a man inside his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The victim refused and was shot multiple times. He is expected to be okay.

Both suspects were last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

If you can identify either suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.