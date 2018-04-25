× Police say two women stole IDs, guns and drugs at two Memphis colleges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Taser, drugs and stolen Social Security cards are just some of the things deputies reported finding on two women who police say went on a stealing spree at the University of Memphis and Lemoyne-Owen College.

Deerika James and Camara Wilson, both 19, were taken into custody Tuesday. Both are charged with possession of marijuana and several counts of burglary, theft and identity theft.

“That’s pretty devastating, said Alex Johnson, after hearing that his fellow U of M classmates were being targeted by thieves. “I say everybody should just watch out in general.”

Deputies were responding to a suspicious activity call when they arrested the two 19-year-old suspects near the Windyke area in southeast Memphis.

They reported finding a plastic gun, a Taser, marijuana, cash, several purses, insurance cards and more in the car.

Police say, at first, one of the women told them she didn’t know where most of the stuff came from.

She then changed her story and told them they spent most of the day testing doors at U of M and LeMoyne-Owen and seeing what they could find.

Deputies say they also linked the women to the crime after finding a backpack and both student and employee ID’s in the car.

“It’s really messed up that they just can’t leave us alone, because we’re already struggling college students. The fact that you’re stealing from us is even worse,” U of M senior Alexis Paige said. “They were just going after whatever they could find.”

She says it’s a sad reminder for students to always be on alert and to lock their doors.

“I put things in my center console or in my glove compartment. I lock it and make sure that I get everything, like chargers or anything that could look valuable, and put them away,” Paige said.

James and Wilson are scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.