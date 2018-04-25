Parents meet over closure of Herenton run charter schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A meeting was held Wednesday afternoon to address the closure of a pair of charter school run by former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

Concerned parents are expected to get the chance to hear from Dr. Herenton.

The meeting was a packed house, which is what you'd expect because the fates of more than 300 students hang in the balance.

Parents thought the schools would stay open one more year, but now they're just left with questions.

They're mainly trying to figure out where their children can go to school next year and if all of their credits will transfer.

Along with the DuBois High Schools of Arts and Technology, the DuBois High School of Leadership and Public Policy will also close at the end of June.

The charter network says the campuses are having trouble competing with other schools, because they can't recruit good teachers.