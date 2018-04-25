× Man on federal supervised release accused in armed gas station robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect wanted in two gas station armed robberies that took place mere hours apart has been taken into custody, police say.

Timothy Russell Junior was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to the employee, a man in a burnt orange sweatshirt entered the Mapco gas station in the 2100 block of Winchester on April 22. He pretended to be a customer and then drew a weapon on the cashier, demanding money.

In the end he only got away with $9.50, authorities said.

Four hours later 911 received another armed robbery call, but this time from the Exxon station on Kirby Parkway. Once again, the suspect was reportedly wearing a burnt orange sweatshirt, entered the store pretending to be a customer and then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect wasn’t at large for too long. A tip named Russell as the wanted man and both employees were able to confirm he was the one who held them at gunpoint.

Police said Russell was on federal supervised release for a previous gun crime when he held up the stores.