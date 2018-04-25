Live at 9: Battling the opioid crisis, your pet’s emotional needs & The Dantones

Memphis doctors battle the opioid crisis

Opioid abuse claims the lives of 120 Americans in the U.S. everyday, but some Memphis doctors are conducting research that could make a big difference. Doctors at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics are studying alternative ways for their patients to control pain following surgery.

Dr. Tyler Brolin talks about the new research on Live at 9.

Caring for your pet’s emotional needs

When you think about taking care of your pet’s health, you no doubt think about regular vet appointments, vaccinations and grooming. But what about your pet’s emotional needs?

Dr. Marty Becker tackles the topic of fear and anxiety in his new book “From Fearful to Fear Free”.

Watercooler Wednesday

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a new baby boy into the royal family. What name is our paneling betting on?

A survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that one in three people do not know what to do with their retirement. What should you be doing with your retirement fund?

Finally, it’s the smile seen around the world.

During Barbara Bush’s funeral was over the weekend, former President Barack Obama said something to First Lady Melania Trump making her smile. To say Twitter went nuts is an understatement.

Is it really a big deal? What do you think was said?

Bev Johnson, Kevin Cerrito and Todd Demers talk about it on Watercooler Wednesday.

Music with The Dantones

Focusing on tennis this coming weekend can help children all over the city develop the kind of focus and discipline that will pay off later down the road. Rachel Reddin works with Tennis Memphis, an organization focused on bringing tennis to children in all communities. She talks about the event.

Musical guest The Dantones also perform.