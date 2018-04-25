Lewis Bobo, longtime owner of Gay Hawk Restaurant, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of a historic Memphis restaurant is being remembered.

Lewis Bobo Jr., the owner of the Gay Hawk Restaurant, died Tuesday.

Bobo purchased the restaurant on Danny Thomas Boulevard back in 1963.

He made the Gay Hawk a popular restaurant where Memphians, retired police officers and celebrities socialized and dined and he was even featured in TV documentaries.

The Tunica, Mississippi native's restaurant featured down-home Southern cooking that drew people in and they kept coming back as they still do today.

Lewis Bobo was 82 years old. Funeral services are incomplete.