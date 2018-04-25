× ‘It looks bad:’ East Memphis residents want answers after Inland Waste misses trash pickup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trash problems aren’t over for some across the city of Memphis.

There are still loads of debris on the curb in some parts of town.

Inland Waste promised to have trash picked up and back on schedule by Monday, but we visited residents in one East Memphis neighborhood who says Inland Waste was still a no-show on Wednesday.

“Yesterday was trash pick up day for our neighborhood,” Sue Robinson said.

She says she is still waiting for Inland Waste to pickup trash and curbside debris from her front yard on Swarthmore Drive.

“I just know that it looks bad, and I would like to get it cleaned up. I know I am not the only one,” Robinson said.

Robinson says her she needs her recycling, curbside debris and garbage picked up by Inland Waste.

“It’s embarrassing,” she said. “The curbside debris has been out for two months, the recycling has been out for two weeks and the trash should’ve been picked up on Tuesday.”

She says the city just keeps telling her she’s on the list, which she assumes must be long because all of her neighbors are still on it too.

“I have called the city every day for one month Monday through Friday, two to three times a day. They know me by name,” resident Diane Capoccia said.

These neighbors say Inland Waste still has some catching up to do, and they’ll keep calling until all of the trash is gone.