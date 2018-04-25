× Houston High choir teacher accused of kissing, touching students

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The choir teacher at Houston High School was suspended without pay from his job after allegedly kissing, touching and making inappropriate comments to students.

The allegations against teacher William Rayburn were revealed in a memo from Germantown Schools Superintendent Jason Manuel dated April 11.

Manuel called the conduct unbecoming of a member of the teaching profession and said complaints had come from parents and students.

Rayburn was barred from the campus of Houston High, or any events, until further notice. He is still listed on the district website.

Other documents show Rayburn was previously reprimanded by the district for an incident involving a student in 2016, and another teacher in 2017. Details of those incidents were not available.

The district confirmed last week that a teacher had been suspended over inappropriate conduct, but refused to identify the teacher or provide details of the allegations.

Friday, Houston High Principal Kyle Cherry abruptly resigned his job in a handwritten letter. The district later cited job pressures as the reason for the resignation.