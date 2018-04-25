× Former President George H.W. Bush moved out of intensive care unit

(CNN) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved out of the intensive care unit to a regular patient room after earlier contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said Wednesday.

The 41st President is “alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,” the spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a statement, adding that Bush is expected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital for several more days.

