Father of 12-year-old attempted kidnapping victim speaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl right in front of her Highland Heights home.

Police say the girl was at the corner of Pope and Guernsey last night when the man drove up and also exposed himself.

The toys outside of the Binghampton home let you know children live there.

Reginald Bankston has seven, “Five girls and two boys.”

He says Tuesday night someone tried to take one of his girls, his 12-year-old daughter, from right outside of his house.

“I always say, with people like that, keep walking. Don’t get in the car with them, just keep on walking,” Bankston said.

Bankston says that’s exactly what his daughter did when a man pulled up next to her along the sidewalk at Pope and Guernsey and told her to get in.

What’s even more disturbing is that when the man opened the car door, his pants were down.

“If the guy had gotten her and raped her. I don’t know what would have happened to her, because she has asthma real bad,” the father said.

He says his daughter came inside and yelled for help.

A friend who was visiting saw the man drive off and got a good look at his face.

“I looked directly at his face, and he saw my face. He put his head down and drove around the corner,” Roger Bridges said.

Bankston says after his daughter came in and told them what happened he drove through the neighborhood looking for the suspect’s vehicle.

He saw a patrol car, flagged down the officer and told him what happened.

“I’m thankful the good lord had everything come in place like that, because if I found him there is no telling what might have happened,” Bankston said.

He says there are cameras nearby and he’s hoping the person is caught. But he will be keeping a much closer eye on all of his kids.

Bridges told police the suspect was driving a grayish blue older Nissan.

If you know anything that could help officers call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.