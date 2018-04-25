× Early voting for party primaries ends Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Locals have one more day to head to the polls for early voting in Shelby County Republican and Democratic primaries.

Thursday is the last day. Early birds urge their fellow voters to get out to the polls before the long lines on voting day, May 1.

Arthur Robertson, who voted on his lunch break Wednesday, says voting is important.

“It’s important because it makes sure we get the people we want to get in,” Robertson said.

Ernestine Clemons, officer at the polling station at 1574 E. Shelby Drive in Whitehaven, says voting has been a little below average.

Clemons says she would love to see more young people at the the voting booths.

As of Wednesday, about 27,000 people — less than 5 percent of registered voters — had made it to polls.

“Please come out,” Clemons said. “It is a great experience to see how you play a part in our electoral process.”

For more information about polling places, click here.