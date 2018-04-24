× Waffle House shooting suspect’s $2 million bond revoked

The bond for accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking has been revoked, Steve Hayslip, spokesman for the Davidson County, Tennessee, District Attorney’s Office said.

Reinking, 29, was arrested Monday in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting and was originally jailed on a $2 million bond.

A judge later struck down the bond.

A bond hearing is set for Wednesday.

Two days after a gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle at a Nashville-area Waffle House, authorities are trying to establish what their suspect did in the 35 hours between the deadly attack and his arrest.

Wearing only a jacket, the accused gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, allegedly fatally shot two people outside the Antioch restaurant, police said.

He continued his rampage inside the restaurant, killing two more. Reinking fled the scene completely naked after a customer intervened.