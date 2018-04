× Traffic down to 2 lanes at I-55, Brooks after accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is down to two lanes on I-55 after an 18-wheeler was reportedly involved in an accident.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene which is just south of the Brooks exit.

Initial reports indicate at least one other vehicle may have been involved. WREG is hearing reports that indicate one person may also be trapped inside the car.

It’s unclear how many were injured.