Strickland proposes lower tax rate in new Memphis city budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on Tuesday proposed a city budget with a property tax rate of $3.19 per $100, eight cents lower than the current rate and 21 cents below the year before.

Strickland, in his third budget presentation to City Council since taking office, said anything above the $3.19 rate would amount to a tax increase.

“Population loss remains our No. 1 challenge and I believe our tax rate, which is easily the highest in the state, is a reason,” Strickland said.

Strickland said that public safety is the top priority among city residents. The new budget contains $1.8 million for police and fire department promotional testing and $1.5 million for additional police manpower.

It also proposes $1.4 million for targeted pay increases for city employees making less than the market average, and a $1.3 million increase in parks funding.

The $19 million the budget lays out for street paving is double what the city budgeted a few years ago, Strickland said.

