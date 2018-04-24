Silo Square development breaks ground in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The groundbreaking of the new Silo Square development is bringing the excitement of new growth and possibilities to the city of Southaven.

Two dozen local business owners and city officials gathered Tuesday as they announced the new mixed-use development built around a traditional town square design.

Brian Hill for Lifestyle Communities, LLC of Hernando is developing the 228 acre-site across from the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove.

Silo Square contains space for more than 300 residential lots, retail, office, hotel and restaurant space, lofts and a farmer’s market.

Hill said the new community will have trails and walkways for residents to easily get to the businesses, along with parks throughout the community for children to play.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is happy to see development that is more pedestrian-friendly.

Lisa Watson, general manager of the Holliday Inn in Southaven, said she was excited about a place she could call home that included parks, trails and the potential for a new families and college graduates to start their life and careers.

The project is expected to cost more than $200 million.

