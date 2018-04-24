× Police: Man pulls out knife, assaults juvenile walking home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was assaulted while she was walking home from school in the area of Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street in Orange Mound Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The victim told police she was walking home when a man pulled out a knife and forced her to walk to an abandoned house located in the 3100 block of Radford Road where he assaulted her.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, gray camouflage boxers and black and blue shoes when the crime took place.

He is wanted for aggravated rape and kidnapping.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.