Police: Man exposes himself, attempts to kidnap 12-year-old girl in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself and attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in South Memphis Monday evening.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pope around 5:30 p.m. regarding an attempted abduction call.

The 12-year-old victims told officers she was walking in the area of Guernsey and Pope around 5:20 p.m. when an unknown Hispanic man approached her in a small blue four-door vehicle.

The victims says the man’s pants were pulled down when he opened the car door and told her to get in.

She immediately ran away and wasn’t injured during the incident.

Memphis Police Investigators have canvassed the area for any additional information. This case is currently being investigated and no one is in custody at this time.

The suspect is wanted on attempted kidnapping and abduction charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.