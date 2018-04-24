Police launch investigation after a Molotov cocktail is thrown at business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police launched an arson investigation after someone sent a Molotov cocktail flying into a Whitehaven resale shop.

A smoke stained door can still be seen at the Bargain Divers Outlet on Elvis Presley Boulevard from a fire investigators say was started on purpose.

Yvonne Joiner runs the laundromat next door.

"I don't know who would have done that, but that's really crazy," Joiner said.

She says she usually notices anything out of place, but last Friday she didn't see anyone poking around the trashcan in front of her business.

"When I woke up at about at about 6 a.m. to unlock the laundromat, that is when I saw all of the fire trucks," Joiner said.

According to investigators camera's captured a man digging through the garbage outside and they think he's the person who took rags and stuffed them into a bottle, lit them on fire and tossed them into the building.

"For someone to throw a Molotov cocktail in there is crazy. They could have blown up this whole place. The dryers are run by gas," Joiner said.

She says she wants the suspect to be caught because things could have easily been worse.

She doesn't understand why anyone would target a second hand shop that is always looking to cut shoppers a deal.

"I am glad everyone is alright," Joiner said.

She says she doesn't want anyone who is up to no good hanging around, and going forward she's going to be keeping a close eye out for suspicious activity.

Right now investigators are reviewing surveillance footage but they haven't made any arrests.