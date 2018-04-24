× Police: Family carjacked at gunpoint, ordered to drive suspect to carjack 2 women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a man after they say he carjacked a family and two women in a single evening.

The first carjacking happened at an extended-stay hotel around 6 p.m. Monday.

A father, who didn’t want to be identified, said he was sitting in his car with his 13-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son and dog in the backseat when an armed man jumped into the front passenger seat and pointed a gun at him.

“He just start saying somebody after him, somebody trying to kill him. That’s all. ‘Take me out of here, take me out of here!’ and showed the gun,” said the father.

They didn’t drive far.

The suspect ordered the family to stop at another hotel where police say he carjacked two women.

“She fell out the car,” said the father of one of the women.

The other woman remained at the wheel at gunpoint, and drove off.

“It was a lot of things racing through my mind. I just wish I had me a – you know, had the same thing he had. I would have lit him up,” said the father.

He didn’t have a gun, but he did have his car back, so he decided to follow the suspect and victim while on the line with police.

“I had to, man. He could have drove the lady off anywhere,” he said.

Police apprehended the man, later identified as Ronnie Anderson, and booked him into jail.