Police: Attempted kidnapper said God told her to grab boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing kidnapping charges after she says God told her to grab a child.

The child’s father told police a woman grabbed his son on Monday at an undisclosed location and tried to run.

He punched her and took his son away before she jumped into a black SUV and fled.

As police were searching for the woman, a nearby fire department called police after a female showed up saying she had been punched.

She explained God told her to help stop a kidnapping.

The woman was later identified as 53-year-old Gina Ricard. Police said she matched the description of the attempted kidnapper.

She was arrested and charged with attempted especially aggravated kidnapping.