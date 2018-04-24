Police: Attempted kidnapper said God told her to grab boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing kidnapping charges after she says God told her to grab a child.
The child’s father told police a woman grabbed his son on Monday at an undisclosed location and tried to run.
He punched her and took his son away before she jumped into a black SUV and fled.
As police were searching for the woman, a nearby fire department called police after a female showed up saying she had been punched.
She explained God told her to help stop a kidnapping.
The woman was later identified as 53-year-old Gina Ricard. Police said she matched the description of the attempted kidnapper.
She was arrested and charged with attempted especially aggravated kidnapping.
35.149534 -90.048980