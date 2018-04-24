Pass It On: A bus driver helps a kidney transplant recipient in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A young man in Nesbit, MS has been having a difficult time.

He's been very sick, but thankfully he has a school bus driver who noticed and wanted to make a difference.

Our play maker Shelly tells us why she wants to help her passenger in need.

"We are trying to help a little guy on my bus who just had a kidney transplant. His mom was a match, and he received the transplant. Now, times are a little rough," she said.

She says the child is on a lot of medicine and just wants to be a regular kid.

So the school community has come together to help the little boy named Seth.

"It's our culture at school. We take care of each other," Shelly said.

We are passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS for a total of $600.

"This is going to help them so much," Shelly said.

At this point we found out the teacher and assistant principal have a surprise of their own.

"So the mom and son are going to get more than $600.

Once a month we have another donor that gives us an extra $400. So Christine and Seth received a total of $1,000.

They also received some household products and groceries.

"We are passing it on because we love you," Shelly said. Christine definiely felt loved.

So about Seth and how is he doing?

"It's been good. It's been a rough ride, but it's not as bad as being connected to a dialysis machine," Christine said.

Seth's life will be so much better thanks to the kidney his mother donated.

But for now, the family is feeling the love from some very special friends who took time to make a difference.