Overnight shooting on Hermitage leaves one person dead, suspect at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting on Hermitage Drive left one person dead and the suspect on the run.

According to police, a family of five was inside the home in the 3700 block when someone opened fire. The male victim was the only one struck. He died on the scene from his injury.

So far, authorities have not been able to determine a motive for the shooting.

One man – the victim’s brother- was seen by TV crews in the back of a squad car, but authorities said he is not a suspect. They believe he knows more information that could lead them to his brother’s killer.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you know anything that could also help.