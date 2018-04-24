× Mississippi city buys more surveillance after dip in crime

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A northern Mississippi city is installing two more public surveillance cameras after seeing a reduction in police reports where two cameras were installed earlier this year.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Holly Springs has seen an 85 percent drop in police incidents in two of the city’s “challenged areas” since installing two cameras in mid-January. The cameras have reportedly been used to develop suspects and make arrests.

Seeing the dip in crime, Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris says the city board has decided to purchase two more cameras, which will be delivered next week. The city plans to purchase more next year.

Operating at all hours, the cameras can swivel and zoom in to get detailed views of activity and can operate in low light.