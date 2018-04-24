× Man shot and robbed in East Memphis speaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis man who is recovering after he was shot and robbed right in front of his home says that there were children in the home when it happened.

The suspect who pulled the trigger Monday is on the run, and the victim is hoping they’re caught soon.

Tuesday, the 26-year-old man was nursing a gunshot wound. The victim, speaking to us through a translator, did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

“When I heard the shot I thought he might have hit me in the head or in the heart, that’s why when I realized that if I had been shot in the head I would have been dead. So when I was on the floor I said, ‘Thank you God.'” the victim said.

Giving thanks, he walked through the moments he says a man approached him outside his East Memphis home.

“I never thought anything like this was going happen,” the victim said.

Monday afternoon he was carrying a lot of cash on him. The plan was to send money to his family in Guatemala.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to. He returned home.

“I got home, I parked my car and got out of my car. At the same time a white car parked on the other side of the road across from my house,” the victim said.

The victim started walking into his house when he saw a man running at him, demanding money.

“I went for my money, I gave him my whole wallet and at the moment the man turned to leave, is when he shot me,” the victim said.

He says the gunman got into the passenger seat and the driver took off.

He says his leg hurts but he’s thankful things didn’t go worse.

“Thanks to God that it isn’t worse than what did happen to me,” the victim said.

Witnesses tell police they believe the suspects were in a newer white Chevy.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.