Live at 9: Music with John Paul Keith, overcoming bullying & getting kids out of courtrooms

Getting kids out of court

A new initiative aims to keep kids across Shelby County out of the court room and on the right path.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell and Bill Gibbons with the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission are here to talk about the program.

Overcoming bullying through art

Despite a law that outlaws bullying in Mississippi, the state’s third leading cause of death is suicide. The Mississippi Department of Health is working to help kids by allowing them to artistically express themselves.

Child therapist Xavier Neal and Amanda Lambert with the Mississippi Mental Health Services explains why and how it works.

Music with John Paul Keith

Every second and fourth Thursdays of the month, you can head to the Old Dominick Distillery to hear some music that is purely Memphis.

John Paul Keith is one of the performers scheduled to take part.