Hickory Hill residents concerned after Inland Waste misses pickup deadline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of trash still waits for pickup throughout Hickory Hill near Snyder Road.

Inland Waste Solutions had promised to have it all cleared by Monday for the approximately 30,000 Memphis customers they serve, but for many homeowners they didn’t meet that deadline.

Lee Webb had the same feeling as a lot of people when he talked about trash and debris that needed to be picked up on his street, The Ridge Cove.

“That stuff looks bad,” he said.

Residents in Hickory Hill are tired of waiting.

“If you take a shot down the street then you’ll see that. It’s been out for like a month,” Clarence Monix said.

City officials told WREG last week that Inland Waste kept pushing back its deadline to get all of the trash cleared.

Now, officials told us they caught up on garbage and recycling but were using a second contractor to take care of curbside debris.

Webb said he wanted to hear from Mayor Strickland about the hold up.

“He said on television it would be picked up in a week, but they haven’t been over here yet,” he said.

WREG also checked on Cordova, where a lot of debris remained last week. By this week, much of the area was clear except for some side streets.

“They get the main drags and skip the coves,” Vickie Cousino said.

Still, Cordova looked a lot better and Hickory Hill homeowners wondered why.

“There going to pick up trash over there in Cordova, but they don’t say anything about us over here,” Webb said.

Clarence Monix said he’d be patient.

“I’m not going to say that was the right way to handle it, but the cleanup has to start somewhere,” Monix said.

He said he’d give the contractor just a few more days to pickup the debris.

A spokesperson for Strickland confirmed the mayor told Inland to prioritize cleanup of the Cordova area.

She also said the city was exploring a long-term alternative to Inland and should have an update in the fall.