Drivers want Shelby Drive pothole fixed after having tires blown out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis student says he's had two tired blown out so far in 2018 because of potholes along Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue.

Chris Busby says it's getting expensive to keep replacing tires because of potholes drivers can't avoid.

"It bent the inside of my rim to where it knocked a gigantic chunk out of my tire," Busby said.

Drivers say the pothole near Shelby Drive and Lamar is tough to maneuver around.

"To make it worse, me and my wife are without a place to live. I had to borrow money from someone just to get the tire fixed," Busby said.

He says he and his wife were on the way to the hospital because of a family emergency when the tire was blown out.

"I was turning off of Shelby Drive and onto Lamar Avenue," Busby said.

He says he didn't call 911, but he did try to get the mayor on the phone.

At this point, potholes are costing him a lot of money.

Busby says he's replaced two tires that were damaged by potholes this year alone.

The first blow out happened in September along Lamar Avenue, but that hole has since been fixed.

Now, Busby says he's on a mission to make sure the massive hole on Shelby Drive is filled too.

"I just want them to fix the road," he said.

We've reached out to the city and are waiting to hear back.

We want to remind drivers to call 311 to report potholes. The city says it patches about 500 a day.