Dr. Sharon Griffin tapped to lead Achievement School District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Achievement School District has a new leader and it’s a name Memphians will recognize.
Dr. Sharon Griffin was officially introduced as the new Assistant Commission of School Turnaround and Chief of the Achievement School District on Tuesday.
A Memphis native, Dr. Griffin graduated from Hamilton High School and even attended the University of Memphis and Le Moyne-Owen College.
She’s dedicated more than 25 years to providing educational opportunities to Mid-South students.
