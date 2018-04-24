Dr. Sharon Griffin tapped to lead Achievement School District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Achievement School District has a new leader and it’s a name Memphians will recognize.

Dr. Sharon Griffin was officially introduced as the new Assistant Commission of School Turnaround and Chief of the Achievement School District on Tuesday.

A Memphis native, Dr. Griffin graduated from Hamilton High School and even attended the University of Memphis and Le Moyne-Owen College.

She’s dedicated more than 25 years to providing educational opportunities to Mid-South students.

Thrilled to share that Dr. Sharon Griffin is our new Asst. Commissioner of School Turnaround & Chief of the Achievement School District! Dr. Griffin has been a teacher and leader in Memphis education for more than 25 years and we're excited to have her on our team #TNSucceeds pic.twitter.com/YCWOYpjNR2 — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 24, 2018