Dr. Sharon Griffin tapped to lead Achievement School District

April 24, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Achievement School District has a new leader and it’s a name Memphians will recognize.

Dr. Sharon Griffin was officially introduced as the new Assistant Commission of School Turnaround and Chief of the Achievement School District on Tuesday.

A Memphis native, Dr. Griffin graduated from Hamilton High School and even attended the University of Memphis and Le Moyne-Owen College.

She’s dedicated more than 25 years to providing educational opportunities to Mid-South students.