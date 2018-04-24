× Delivery to your car trunk? Amazon can do that

NEW YORK — Amazon can now turn the trunk of your car into a mailbox.

The tech giant has launched a new service in 37 US cities that delivers packages to the trunks of cars for free. The catch? You need to be a Prime member.

For it to work, customers need an eligible vehicle — nearly all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvos with a model year of 2015 or newer are compatible. GM owners must have an active OnStar account, and Volvo owners need an active On Call account. These systems provide remote access to vehicles, which makes Key In-Car possible.

Customers will then need to download required Amazon Key app.

In November, the company launched Amazon Key, which uses a camera and smart lock so Prime members can have deliveries brought into their home. Its latest iteration, Amazon Key In-Car, relies on the vehicle’s internet connection to remotely open the trunk so packages can be delivered. Amazon’s delivery people receive one-time access to open the trunk. An alert is sent to customers when the process is completed.

During checkout, customers press “in-car delivery” and are given a four-hour delivery window. The car must be parked within a couple of block of the delivery address in a publicly available spot. After a customer adds their car’s color, make and model into the app, a delivery person can find it with the aid of GPS.

Customers will also receive a push notification from Amazon confirming when the order is on the way.

There are some restrictions on what can be delivered to your trunk. Packages must not weigh more than 50 pounds, exceed 26 x 21 x 16 inches and can’t be valued at over $1,300 or fulfilled by a third-party seller.

For now, the service will be broadly useful in cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago, and it’s coming to more areas soon.