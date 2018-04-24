Budget, raises for city employees on City Council agenda today

In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 photo, high school teacher Natalie O'Brien, center, hands out papers during a civics class called "We the People," at North Smithfield High School in North Smithfield, R.I. More states are requiring graduating high school students to know at least as much about the U.S. founding documents as immigrants passing a citizenship test. Boosting civics literacy has been a bipartisan cause. But some advocates say a mandate to test government trivia is too simplistic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday with a few important items on the agenda.
First, Mayor Jim Strickland will present his budget proposal for 2019. This is the third version of his budget with $325 million on the table.
Budget Committee chairman Edmund Ford Junior is expected to plan out a schedule of hearings and set a date for final votes on the operating budget.
The council will also vote on a proposal to raise the pay of all full-time city employees to a minimum of $15.50 an hour.
The resolution follows a proposal by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson to raise the pay of all full-time employees of the school system at least $15 an hour.
