Budget, raises for city employees on City Council agenda today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday with a few important items on the agenda.

First, Mayor Jim Strickland will present his budget proposal for 2019. This is the third version of his budget with $325 million on the table.

Budget Committee chairman Edmund Ford Junior is expected to plan out a schedule of hearings and set a date for final votes on the operating budget.

The council will also vote on a proposal to raise the pay of all full-time city employees to a minimum of $15.50 an hour.

The resolution follows a proposal by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson to raise the pay of all full-time employees of the school system at least $15 an hour.