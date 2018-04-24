2 Dallas police officers wounded in shooting outside store

Posted 7:22 pm, April 24, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:00PM, April 24, 2018

Dallas police looked for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers Tuesday afternoon April, 24,2018. Police are near ExtraSpace Storage, south of Home Depot. (Ron Baselice/The Dallas Morning News via AP

(CNN) —Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city’s police department said.

A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person’s condition was not known.

The shooting occurred at a Home Depot, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

“Please pray for our officers and their families,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: “We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families.”

No further details were immediately available.

Five Dallas officers were killed and seven others injured in July 2016 when a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan fired on them. The sniper, Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed after a lengthy standoff with police in a parking garage.