× 2 Dallas police officers wounded in shooting outside store

(CNN) —Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city’s police department said.

A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person’s condition was not known.

The shooting occurred at a Home Depot, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

“Please pray for our officers and their families,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: “We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families.”

No further details were immediately available.

Five Dallas officers were killed and seven others injured in July 2016 when a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan fired on them. The sniper, Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed after a lengthy standoff with police in a parking garage.