Man killed in Walmart standoff remembered as hero

TRUMANN, Ark. — Robert Highfill saved a woman's life during a dangerous standoff with police in a Walmart parking lot.

Now people in the small town of Trumann, Arkansas are calling him a hometown hero.

Police Chief Chad Henson said 22-year-old Gabe Urrabazo went to the Walmart with a gun late Sunday night and held it to the head of his ex-wife, Faith Morgan.

Highfill stepped in to intervene and was shot as Urrabazo remained locked in a standoff with police.

Friends and family say this act of heroism speaks volumes about Highfill's character.

"He would do anything for you, anytime and anywhere. He is a hero for what he did last night," said Brandon McClaughlin.

He grew up with Highfill and says they talked frequently.

When McClaughlin heard about what happned, he drove to the store and couldn't believe his friend was gone.

Friends will remember Highfill as a family man.

He was a dad to three children, a husband to his wife, a truck driver, a member of Northeast Arkansas Baptist Church and a man who loved the lord.

Many family members sent us messages describing how great of a person Highfill was.

They say he was fun to be around and was always filled with laughter.

Friends tells us Highfill did not know the woman he took the bullet for.

A prayer gathering was scheduled Monday night at 6 p.m. at Healing Hands Church in Trumann to remember his life.

Community members say many lives will forever be changed due to this tragedy.

Urrabazo was charged with first-degree murder.