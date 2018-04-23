× Woman cited by police for firing gun to scare Peeping Tom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who told police a man was peeping in her bedroom window was issued a city summons for firing a gun in the air to scare the man away.

Memphis officers responded to call at 5:15 Sunday evening in the 4500 block of Water Mill Drive in Whitehaven.

According to police, the woman saw a man kneeling by her bedroom window. A witness yelled at the suspect, which caused him to run.

The woman then leaned out her bedroom window and fired one shot into the air, police said.

She was issued a city ordinance summons for discharging a firearm, police said.

Police have not reported that the suspect had been caught.