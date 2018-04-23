× Fatal shooting, police standoff reported at Trumann Walmart overnight

TRUMANN, Ark. — One person is dead following a shooting at the Walmart in Trumann, Arkansas.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson confirmed authorities received a call to the business late Sunday evening saying a man had arrived on the scene with a gun. By the time they responded, he had a woman held at gunpoint in the parking lot.

At some point, another man reportedly shoved the suspect, resulting in shots being fire. That man later died from his injuries.

Approximately 30 to 40 customers and employees were inside the building at the time and had to wait as officers went through intense negotiations with the suspect. That standoff reportedly last for more than an hour.

The suspect nor the victim have been identified as of early Monday morning.

Authorities have said they believe the incident was an isolated domestic incident.