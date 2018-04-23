× Toronto collision: Suspect in custody after van strikes multiple pedestrians

A white van collided with a crowd of pedestrians on a busy street north of downtown Toronto, Canada, on Monday, Toronto Police said.

A suspect is in custody and the van has been located, Toronto Police media representative Gary Long told CNN.

Stephen Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire, confirmed that there have been multiple casualties. A large presence of Toronto fire, police and EMS personnel are on the scene, Powell said.

The incident occurred in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said.

Toronto paramedics are treating multiple patients, according to Kim McKinnon, superintendent for the Toronto paramedics.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known, police said.

Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto. Subway service was suspended in the area of the incident.

Mary Tan shared two photos showing people injured in the incident.

Mark Dukes works at the Procter & Gamble building on Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue in Toronto. He told CNN he heard sirens outside his office and looked out of the window, where he saw a van surrounded by police officers.

“There were tons of officers at first but not so many now,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was just learning about the incident.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours,” he said.