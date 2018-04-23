× RDC changes name to Memphis River Parks Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The agency charged with developing and maintaining parks and attractions on Memphis’ riverfront announced a new name Monday: Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Formerly known as the Riverfront Development Corporation, the agency was founded in 2000. It maintains five downtown parks — Greenbelt, Mud Island, Fourth Bluff, Big River and Martin Luther King — and developed the Beale Street Landing riverboat dock.

“The partnership is committed to delivering a fun, connected and catalytic riverfront,” said incoming president and CEO Carol Coletta, who recently replaced Benny Lendermon after his retirement.

“The new name and visual identity demonstrate the connection among the five park districts but, more importantly, our commitment to work alongside the community to unlock the transformative power of the riverfront.”