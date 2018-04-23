Police: Suspects point gun at woman in Cash Saver parking lot, steal purse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother of three is without a car but alive after police say a man robbed her at gun point in the Cash Saver parking lot on Highland.

The victim says the robber took far more than her peace of mind.

Alisha Nearn is trying to recover from the frightful few seconds that changed her life.

"He shoved the gun in my face and snatched my purse. At first I thought he was going to snatch me out of the car, but he took my back pack and ran," Nearn said.

She says she and a friend were just pulling up to do some grocery shopping Tuesday night when the routine trip took a turn.

"I couldn't even see him, I could see was the gun," Nearn said.

She didn't get a good look at the man, but cameras did.

It turns out the suspect and the two people who were with him were shopping in the grocery store before the robbery.

The victim's car is still parked at the grocery store, because whoever robbed her took her keys and she doesn't have a replacement.

"It's been really hard lately. Then this happens on top of all of that," Nearn said.

The mother of three says her husband just lost his job and now she can't even use the family's only set of wheels.

"Every place says getting another key will cost $300 and we don't have that. We have three small kids,"

This mother says aside from shaking her up, the bad guy also got away with her children's social security cards and all of the money the family had.

"We might be stranded and not have a way to pick the kids up from school, but it's not worth then losing their mom," Nearn said.

Though staring into the barrel of a gun has put things into perspective for her, she says she wants the suspect caught more than anything.

"I really hope they catch him, because I don't want this to happen to anyone else," Nearn said.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.