× Police: Man eating near Hamilton High baseball field has gun pulled on him, car stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for two young suspects after they allegedly opened fire on a man and stole his car behind Hamilton High School.

The incident reportedly happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The man said he was parked in the shade, eating his lunch when two individuals roughly 15 to 18 years of age approached him. They asked him what he was doing and then pulled out a gun.

The victim fled the scene on foot. He later came upon an officer and reported the incident.

Both suspects got into the victim’s Toyota Camry and took off. The vehicle was later recovered at an abandoned house on Lycheum.

Authorities said they found several shell casings at the original scene.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.