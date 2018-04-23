Partially blind, deaf dog helps rescue 3-year-old Australian girl

AUSTRALIA — A partially blind and deaf dog led rescuers to a three-year-old girl who spent nearly 15 hours lost at night in bushland in Australia, local media reported.

Police said the girl, named in Australian media as Aurora, went missing from her family’s property near the rural Queensland state town of Warwick on Friday afternoon and the family dog named Max remained with her until rescuers reached her on Saturday.

Rescuers, including the girl’s relatives found her nearly two kilometres (1.2 miles) away from her house in hilly and rugged terrain, Queensland State Police Inspector Craig Berry told reporters.

Her grandmother Leisa Bennett says the girl responded faintly to her yells, and she then raced up the mountain to locate the girl.

“Jake (Miller, girl’s uncle) came up and helped me and when I got to the top, the dog came to me and led me straight to her,” Bennett said.

More than 100 rescuers joined the search for her and Berry says she was lucky to be alive, suffering only minor cuts and abrasions.

Max the dog is about 17-years-old, deaf and partially blind, Miller said.