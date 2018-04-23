× Olive Branch father upset teens aren’t in custody after reportedly trying to stab son

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An Olive Branch father wants to spread awareness after he says his son was jumped by two classmates with a knife after school.

The two 14-year-old boys were issued juvenile summons and will have to go to court, but the victim’s father wants more to be done.

“I’ve got so much going through me: Rage, confusion and questions,” said Steven Blake Hughes, Sr.

Hughes still can’t wrap his head around what happened to his son.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I just got jumped.’”

That’s what his 15-year-old son told him Thursday afternoon.

The teenager said he stopped to meet a friend at the Olive Branch City Park right after school got out.

But when his friend left, he said two other teens approached him.

“They told him to run and one tackled him and the other one started fighting him and beating him up,” he said.

His son told him they threw his backpack around, broke his phone and then pulled out a hunting knife.

“The last thing they told him after trying to beat him up again was that, ‘If you don’t run, we’re going to kill you.’”

After hearing the story, Hughes called police.

The chief told us officers interviewed the two 14-year-olds and released them with juvenile summons.

He said they haven’t been able to confirm there was a knife and now the case is in the youth court’s hands since they’re minors.

“They’re still able to hurt him, to get to him,” said Hughes.

He said other students told him they’ve complained to teachers about one of the boys bringing a knife to school before.

The DeSoto County School District released the following statement:

“School officials have not been notified of alleged bullying, and there have been no reports of any weapons being brought on campus. The Olive Branch Police Department is investigating this off-campus incident.”

Although off campus, Hughes says the timing of everything shows him the kids had the knife at school.

He wants to spread awareness and encourages parents to talk to their kids, so a situation like this doesn’t escalate.

“Take a stand for your kids, go to the school, take a stand, help them out. If you don’t, something worse can happen.”

Hughes said the detective told him the teens face armed robbery charges, but the police chief wasn’t able to confirm that on Monday.