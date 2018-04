Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis neighborhood store at the center of controversy is back open under new management.

Dorian Harris, 17, was laid to rest after police say Anwar Ghazali, a clerk at the Top Stop Shop, fatally shot him, allegedly over a stolen can of beer.

A store employee had said the store was for sale after the shooting.

But now, a little more than two weeks after protesters forced the store to close, the Top Stop Shop is open again with a new manager.

The store owner says it's unfortunate that the shooting happened, but he hopes to make things better.