Neighbor: Man shot during robbery at East Memphis house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police and rescue crews responded to an apparent robbery and shooting at a house in East Memphis on Monday.

A neighbor in the 4400 block of Boyce says a man was robbed and shot while sitting on the front porch of his house.

A man driving a white vehicle stopped, got out of his car and robbed the man, shot the victim in the thigh and drove away.

The man was taken to the hospital. The suspect has not been arrested.

Memphis police are on the scene of what a neighbor describes as a robbery where an adult male was shot. The neighbor tells me the shooter fled the scene. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Ixvcy8ES9v — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) April 23, 2018