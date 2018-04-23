× Missing Brownsville teen may have been seen in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing teenage girl from Brownsville, Tennessee may have been spotted at a Germantown Waffle House, officials say.

Kiley Nicole McChesney, 16, was last seen in Brownsville late Friday night. Family and friends have been getting the word out since then.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett said a tipster reported seeing the girl in a Waffle House in Germantown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Garrett said she was reportedly with three other people who were older, but did not appear to be in imminent danger.

She is believed to be a runaway, Garrett said. No Amber Alert was issued.

Anyone with information can call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-2412.