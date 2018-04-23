× Houston High principal Kyle Cherry resigns, citing job pressure

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The principal of Houston High School, has resigned, Germantown school officials confirmed Monday.

Kyle Cherry had been at the school since 2009 and was named principal in 2014.

In a statement shared with the faculty, Cherry shared, “The overwhelming stress and pressures of this position have taken a tremendous toll on me as a person, as a father, as a husband, as a family member, and as a friend and I now need to practice what I preach and put family first.”

Assistant Principal Rob Taylor will be acting as interim principal for the remainder of the school year.

Last week, WREG reported that a teacher at Houston was under investigation over inappropriate comments, but the teacher’s identity wasn’t made public.