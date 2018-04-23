× Gun confiscated at Tunica County high school, student in custody

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A student is in police custody after a gun was confiscated at Rosa Fort High School Monday morning, police say.

Sheriff K. C. Hamp, with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department, says school resource officers called the Sheriff’s Office around 10:45 a.m.

They recovered a gun that was in the possession of a student in one of the classrooms.

Rosa Fort High School and Tunica Middle School were placed on lock down for the remainder of the day while officers searched for other possible weapons.

Every student was checked at both schools – including their cars and their bags.

School officials released a statement addressed to parents that reads,

A gun was confiscated at Rosa Fort High School. The Tunica County Sheriff Department is on-site conducting a search. Rosa Fort High School and Tunica Middle School are on lock-down. All students are safe. Please contact the Interim Superintendent’s office at 662-363-2811 if you have questions.

No other weapons were recovered.

The student is in police custody. No charges have been filed at this point.

We will update you as more information becomes available.