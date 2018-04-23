× City Watch: Woman missing from South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis woman is missing from her home and she could be in danger.

Overnight, the Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for 57-year-old Geraldine McIntyre.

Police said she has mental illnesses requiring medication.

She was last seen around noon Sunday in the 1300 block of Willie Mitchell Boulevard near Trigg.

McIntyre was last seen wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans.

Call police at (901) 545-COPS if you’ve seen her.